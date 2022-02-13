$1000 For Dinner: Expensive Doesn’t Equate Quality – Actress Kate Henshaw Writes Ahead Of Val’s Day

Popular actress Kate Henshaw reveals that just because something is expensive does not imply that it is of high quality.

She believes that the total opposite of this notion has consumed many Nigerians’ minds.

She went on to criticize the cost per charge of a meal for two on Valentine’s Day.

They wouldn’t be offering ‘diamonds’ throughout the event, so $1000 per pair for dinner on merely Valentine’s Day seemed ridiculous to her.

The actress wrote: “That it is expensive doesn’t equate to quality.. Some Nigerians feel that the more expensive something is, the better the quality… I hear there is a restaurant somewhere charging $1000 per couple for dinner on Valentine’s day. Na diamond dem dey serve? Una good morning o”

