102-year-old Nigerian woman declares intention to run for president (photo)

A 102-year-old Nigerian woman, Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has declared her intentions to contest in the Presidential election in 2023.

Ezeanyaeche, who is also called ‘living legend’ or “Mama Africa’, hails from Aguata, Anambra state and is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’ group.

She recently paid a courtesy visit to the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, where she expressed readiness to contest for the number one position if the younger generations of the country are not ready.

Caro Nwosu, president of the group quoted Ezeanyaeche was quoted by Sahara Reporters as saying:

“If Nigerians are shying away from political participation, she says she is ready to contest. She has already prepared a manifesto for herself. She has the vision. If the good ones don’t come out to contest…”

The aged woman acknowledged the Nwosu’s statement as she said in Igbo, “If you have a male or female child, try to train them to surpass your own achievements.”

She is said to have received many awards for her contributions to humanity and nation-building, including the African Peace Award, 2021.

She joins a long list of individuals who have so far declared interest to run for the position in 2023.

