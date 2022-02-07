104 ISWAP Fighters And Their Families Surrender In Borno (Photos)

No fewer than 104 fighters of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, have surrendered to Nigerian troops in Borno State.

Nigerian Army Headquarters made the disclosure on Monday via a post on its verified Facebook page.

According to the post, those who surrendered to the 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa include 22 males, 27 females and 55 children.

The post reads, “ISWAP and their families numbering 104 comprising 22 males, 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State on Saturday 5 February 2022.”

Families of the ISWAP insurgents were exiting Marte following deadly assaults on them by the military.

See photos of the ISWAP members and their families: