15-year-old boy shows off stash of hard currency, challenges those who seem to be admiring his status

A 15-year-old boy has gotten social media buzzing after he took to social media to challenge those who seem to be admiring his status as he outlines some of the conditions that come with it.

In the short video, the boy could be seen randomly spraying his money while bragging and outlining the scary requirements.

A bag filled with hard currency was also spotted in the video.

Voice in the clip proclaimed thus:

“You fit do ritual? You get mind? You fit baf soap dey see spirit for night? You wan die young?”