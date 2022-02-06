2023: Abdulsalami, Urges Youths’ Participation

Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Retd), a former Head of State, has urged the youth to show interest and run for political offices in the 2023 presidential and general elections.

He gave the charge on Friday when he met with Prince Adewole Adebayo, a presidential candidate for 2023, at his home in Minna, Niger’s capital.

Adebayo, who is the President of Kaftan TV and the Founder of the Law House, was joined by Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Sports, and others.

“Indeed, Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over from us the older generation. I am so happy that not only you, other young people are showing interest in taking over the leadership of the nation,” Abdulsalami said.