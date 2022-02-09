2023: Don’t Leave Politics To Old Politicians, Obaseki Tells Youths

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has urged young Nigerians to participate in the country’s political decision-making process in order to put the country on a course of long-term growth and development.

He made the claim yesterday when he received Mr. Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, who was paying him a courtesy call to notify him of his desire to run for president in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party platform (PDP).

The lack of voters to participate in the process of electing leaders, according to Obaseki, is to blame for the country’s socioeconomic issues.

He expressed that the process of electing leaders should not be left for those that don’t know the new order but feel they know something that will not take us anywhere.