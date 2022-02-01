2023: Edwin Clark Asks Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal To Back Southern Presidential Aspirant

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader, has urged northern presidential aspirants to reconsider their bids.

In a statement released on Monday, Clark urged northern presidential aspirants, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, to reconsider their decision to run in the election in order to avert “chaos.”

Clark stated that though the concept of zoning is not written in the constitution, “rotation of power” is in the interest of the country’s unity.

“Firstly, I wish to use this medium to advise my most respected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in the persons of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former president of the senate, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, and other PDP aspirants from the north, that in the interest of maintaining the unity of this country to which they have contributed so much, to re-consider their desire of wanting to contest for the presidential election in 2023, because both by the PDP constitution and by convention, it is now the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s 8 years,” the statement reads.

“To do otherwise is to invite chaos, which will lead to the disintegration of our dear country.”

He further expressed that zoning of political positions is the only way to prevent the break up of Nigeria.

Zoning has been practised in the nation’s polity even before Independence, when Tafawa Balewa, in 1954, was the prime minister, Nnamdi Azikiwe was the governor-general.

“Zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country, is the best antidote to breakup of Nigeria, and the panacea for peace and unity of the country,” the statement read.