2023: Group Asks Emefiele To Run For Presidency

A group, the Mass Interest Project (TMIP), has asked the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although Emefiele has not declared his interest in the race, several groups have been prevailing on him to join the race.

TMIP stated that Emefiele met all the requirements to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Also Read: 2023: Those Who Messed Up The Country Cannot Be The Solution – Olawepo-Hashim

In a statement titled ‘The Charge 2023’, the group said Nigeria’s next president should be an experienced entrepreneur and or a business leader.

The group stated that Emefiele’s fiscal and monetary policies had helped to get Nigeria out of two recessions within the past five years.