2023: I Can Challenge Tinubu For APC Presidential Ticket – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate and a former governor of Abia State has expressed that he can challenge, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the All Progressives Congress 2023 presidential ticket.

He made this assertion while speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television.

Asked if he can challenge the likes of Bola Tinubu for the APC presidential ticket, Kalu said that wouldn’t be a problem.

“I was governor with him. There is no difficulty in challenging anybody. We are all going to meet in Eagle Square and we will square it out there. There is no difficulty. We are all friends,” he said.

“I’m the only political businessman that Forbes recognises as a billionaire and not sure there is anything those people can do in terms of money that I can’t do. I do not think they can speak to anybody in Nigeria or in the world I can’t speak to.

“Politics is not only about money. It is going to be about the people you are going to govern. The people will decide. Money is just a secondary issue.

“The primary issue we are going to be talking about is the people. I can move people. The people are with me. Money is not going to be a problem I want to assure you. I was governor the same year as Tinubu.”