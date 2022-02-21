2023: I can’t be intimidated to drop my presidential ambition –Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said no amount of intimidation will make him to drop his 2023 presidential ambition.

Speaking during separate visits to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in Oyo town and the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, in Ibadan, on Sunday, February 20, Tinubu said: “No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at a crossroad.”

At the palace of Alaafin, Tinubu said: “I cannot embark on a project of such magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of traditional rulers. I am here today to inform our fathers of my decision to run for the position of the president of this country in 2023. What I need from our highly referred traditional rulers is their prayers and cooperation.

“Today, by the special grace of God in Yorubaland, unlike before, we have a vice president, minister of works, interior and sports, but we still need more.”

At the palace of Olubadan, Oba Balogun said: “We have known you and we know your antecedents as a progressive. You laid the foundation of ‘Today Lagos.’ You are the leading light of Nigeria. You contributed to make Nigeria what it is today.Without Yoruba, Nigeria will not be what it is today. Nigeria is badly divided. We are looking forward to a Yoruba president who will unite this country.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria