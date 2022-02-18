2023: IBB Calls For Youth Inclusiveness In Governance

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Nigeria’s former military president, has urged for more possibilities for young people to participate actively in the country’s governance.

He made the announcement yesterday while meeting with Adamu Garba, a 40-year-old presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State.

Babangida stated that youths have the drive and capacity to manage the country, emphasizing the importance of confronting reality.

He said, “As young people, you are in a position to make sure that the vision for Nigeria that our founding fathers believed in, is realised and I have always believed in your potential.”