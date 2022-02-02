2023: Nigeria At A Crossroad, Needs Leader With Strong Vision, Says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that Nigeria is currently at crossroads, which requires a leader with a strong vision; a leader that is capable of delivering to all sides of the political divides.

He stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit from a large delegation of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, to former Governor of Sokoto, Sule Lamido.

He said, “We are convinced that Nigeria deserves leaders that can unite it. We are aware and very concerned about the current situation of the Nigerian state as it is today, where our unity has been bastardized, and the country is almost, one could say, on the brink. Therefore, all patriotic leaders across party lines are concerned.

“Perhaps only people who are happy with Nigeria today are those who are benefitting from the confusion that is happening at the centre, but the vast majority of our leaders and statesmen are very worried that Nigeria is drifting and drifting very fast.

“Therefore, there is the need for us to come together, first, as a party to unite ourselves and present a candidate for the office of the president. Someone that is competent and will be, by the grace of God, a president of Nigeria and for Nigerians and not a sectional president — not a president from a particular zone.

“Nigeria needs a president that will provide leadership that people will be comfortable with, a president that understands the dynamics of the Nigeria state as at today and all that is at play.”