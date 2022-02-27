2023: ‘Nigerians Are Not Being Fair To Igbos’ – Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has decried the level of ‘marginalisation’ that the Igbo are going through in Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain pointed out that Nigerians were not being fair with the Igbo.

He made this claim in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday.

Chidoka, therefore, urged the rest of Nigeria to recommend to the Igbo the kind of leader they want to see contest the 2023 polls to prove to them that they (Nigerians) are being fair to every ethnic group.