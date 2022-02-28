2023: Outcome Of PDP Presidential Primaries Will Shock Many – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries will shock many Nigerians.

He added that any candidate that wins the presidential ticket should be assured that the members will rally around and make sure that he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, disclosed this a statement signed on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“People should watch, there will be shocked as far as PDP convention is concerned. People should watch what is going to happen. People like to underrate so many persons and it is not good in politics,” he said.