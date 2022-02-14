2023: PANDEF Knocks Atiku, Says Zoning Can’t Be Discarded

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has stated that in a varied and complex society like Nigeria, zoning and rotation of important political offices cannot be ignored ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On Monday, PANDEF issued a statement titled, “PANDEF’s Reaction to Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Statement on Zoning,” in response to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s statement that the country’s constitution does not recognize zoning.

Atiku had criticized the request for the Peoples Democratic Party to zone its presidential ticket to a specific region of the country during a meeting with members of a group called ‘Let’s Fix Nigeria’ last Thursday.

However, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, on Monday, said that Atiku’s claim was not justified given the prevailing circumstances in the country, adding that “It is rather unfortunate that the former Vice President drew such a conclusion”.

He stated that Atiku knows his statement is inconsistent with established and justifiable protocols and conventions, which have helped to sustain considerable understanding, peace, and stability in the polity.