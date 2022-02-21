2023: PDP, APC Have Nothing New to Offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on Nigerians to look for a new party to rescue the country.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress and the People Democratic Party have nothing new to offer Nigerians.

Kwankwaso made the assertion at the weekend while featuring on a local radio, Nasara FM, in Kano.

According to him, the opposition PDP and ruling APC have nothing to show Nigerians to win the 2023 general elections.

He said it was important for Nigerians to pitch their tent with another formidable third force that could rescue the country from her current travails.

“I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and vote for them in the coming 2023 elections. So I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue the present situation.

“In 2015, we gave the leadership of the state to some, thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state,” Daily Trust quoted Kwankwaso to have said during the radio programme.