2023: PDP In Dilemma Over Zoning Of Presidency – Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Osita Chidoka believes the main opposition party is split on whether the presidency should be allocated to any region.

Chidoka stated he would want the PDP to run a southerner from the country’s eastern region as its candidate during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He did, however, clarify that his party had two difficult choices: either fight for power or embrace zoning at the expense of electoral victory.

He said: “PDP is in a kind of dilemma. Do we struggle to win power first or continue our zoning as we have done or do we continue with the zoning even if that candidate may or may not win the election?

“First of all, the Igbo people will have to bring out a candidate that can convince Nigerians because Nigerians are not a party to this internal party zoning structures.”

In the event that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP field a south-easterner as their respective candidates, Chidoka explained that Nigerians would be left with the choice of voting the best candidate that will deliver the dividends of democracy to them.