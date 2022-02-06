2023: PDP Won’t Give Ticket To Candidate Who Will Not Serve The Public – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party will not give its presidential ticket to a candidate who will not serve the public interest.

He said some desperate politicians are already plotting for a candidate who would serve the interest of the affluent few.

Wike spoke on Saturday at a reception organised in his honour by the Kalabari people.

“No amount of gang-up can make PDP give somebody who will want to run an election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians,” he said.

“Anybody who wants to be a candidate of PDP must be a candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”