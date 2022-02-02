2023: Politicians Taking Southern Region For Granted, Says Wike

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, claims that politicians are taking the south for granted when it comes to allocating the presidential ticket to the area.

He revealed this on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers’ capital, during a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party’s stakeholders.

Wike stated in a statement released by his spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, that members of the PDP, regardless of area, must work together to achieve positive results in the 2023 elections.

“Please, discountenance anything you’re seeing and hearing; all those social media posts,” he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023: ‘Nigerian Youths Are Coming With Power In Their Hands’ – Ambode

“The south will make a statement very soon. It is not about you’ll be vice-president to this or these people are consulting. The day the south makes a statement, Nigerians will know that we are not joking.

“It’s not to come out to say you’re consulting. You’re consulting, yet, you’ve declared. Is it not after consultation that you declare? You’ve already declared and you say you’re consulting. What are you consulting again then?

“And people take the south for granted, saying that they are not together. No problem. If we didn’t know yesterday, today we know. We are assets. We are not a liability. When we say we are going to support the party, we support the party with everything we have. We are not in America where you do television campaigns.

“When we come out, we will choke them. They know it. So, everybody should relax. Let the south do their homework and then, they’ll make a proper statement.

“What is necessary is how the party must be cohesive; to make sure that the party gets it right. When you threaten that it must be north, then you’re not trying to make peace or when you threaten it must be south, you’re not trying to make peace.

“It’s a matter of sitting down and understanding; look at this and that. That is the way it’s supposed to be.”