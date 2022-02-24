2023: Politicians With Corruption Cases must not Be Allowed To Run, Says APC chieftain

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed that politicians with corruption cases must not be allowed to contest in the 2023 general election.

He stated this while delivering a paper at a public lecture titled, ‘Uthman Dan Fodio: A Legacy of Anti-Corruption’, at the Arewa House, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Olawepo-Hashim stated that the first step towards fighting corruption in Nigeria is to stop corrupt persons from contesting in the 2023 election.

He said politicians “with prima-facie cases of corruption established against them must be shamed and prevented from being nominated to stand for elections in the various political parties”.

The APC chieftain stated that corrupt politicians cannot be stopped from getting party nominations, Nigerians should vote against them at the polls.

He also called for the decentralisation of government to reduce corruption induced through over-centralisation of power.

He advocated for a “constitutional amendment to ensure that elected public officers at the federal and state levels publicly declare their assets upon election to public office”.