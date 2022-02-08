2023: Prepare For Fresh Security Challenges Ahead, IGP Alerts Officers

Usman Baba Alkali, the Inspector-General of Police, warned police officers across the country on Tuesday to prepare for new security challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At the opening ceremony of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Akwa Ibom, the police chief stated this.

Baba said, “Let me re-emphasise that the countdown to the general elections will present new sets of security challenges which will undoubtedly further task our professionalism.

“We must, as strategic police managers on whose shoulders the task of ensuring a peaceful electoral process rest, be adequately prepared. It is my additional expectation that this Conference and Retreat will serve as a forum to also engage issues relating to our roles in the electioneering process.”