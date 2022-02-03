2023 Presidency: Anyone Who Will Be There For Nigeria Has My Support – Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa State, has stated that he will back any presidential aspirant who is best for the country in 2023.

Lamido mentioned this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday from Kano State.

“Let us look for the kind of person who will be there for Nigeria for all Nigerians,” he said. “For me, wherever he comes from, anybody who will be there for Nigeria is the one I am going to support.”

When asked if the northern elites have decided that the region should produce the next president, the former governor neither answered in the positive nor negative.

Rather, he stated that he doesn’t believe in regional or tribal consensus.