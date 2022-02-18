2023 Presidency: Arewa Group Urges APC, PDP To Support Igbo Candidate

The All Progressive Congress and Peoples Democratic Party have been urged to support the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

A northern group under the aegis of Arewa Support Group for Igbo Presidency made the call at a new conference in Kano on Thursday evening.

The National Coordinator for the group, Mustapha Imam said the call was necessary in order to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence and progress in the country.

Imam said, “We engaged with several interest groups, opinion, and all other stakeholders towards finding a stand on whom to support at the coming 2023 general election.

“At the end of our consultations, we arrived at the decision for the sake of equity, justice, unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the South East to produce the next President.”

He noted that since the inception of this democratic process from 1999 till date, all the regions had produced the President except the South East.

Imam said the group would continue to engage other sister organisations and Forums across the country to seek their assistance and support for the South East to produce the president in 2023.

He said the group is ready to support any credible and competent candidate from the region irrespective of his political inclination.

“The Arewa Support Group for Igbo Presidency is ready to support any credible and competent candidate who can deliver irrespective of his political alienation,” he said.