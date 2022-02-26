2023 Presidency: Atiku Visits Obasanjo, Says He’s Confident About Winning PDP Ticket

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he is confident that he will win the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Daily Trust, Atiku said on this on Saturday when he spoke with journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his presidential bid.

He was said to have arrived at the penthouse residence located within Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun state, at 10:10 am and went straight into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

Speaking with journalists after the one-hour long meeting, the former vice-president said he will soon make a formal declaration of his intention to run in 2023.

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident,” he said.

When asked to allow the younger presidential aspirants contest for presidency, Atiku said: “Let the youth compete now. It is a competition. It’s democracy.”