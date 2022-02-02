2023 Presidency: I Don’t Think Anyone Is More Qualified Than Me – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he doesn’t think anyone is more qualified to become Nigeria’s President other than himself.

Wike spoke on Tuesday from Port Harcourt during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He stated that based on his records as Minister as well as the governor of the oil-rich state, he has the requisite experience to govern the country.

“For somebody of my kind and record, a governor and a minister, I don’t even see anybody who will tell me that he is much more qualified than me, I don’t think that is possible,” Wike said.

“Assuming today I want to run for the office of the President, what quality do you think I do not have? Why do you think I cannot provide the right leadership for Nigeria to move forward?

“It is not good for anybody to say ‘my aspirant is the best of the aspirants. I don’t think so. All I preach is that people should talk on issues. Nigeria has a problem. If they have given you the opportunity, what are you going to do to make sure that Nigerians benefit?”