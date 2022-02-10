2023 Presidency: Most APC, PDP Governors Are Backing Osinbajo, Says Ajulo

Most governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the president in 2023, according to former Labour Party National Secretary Kayode Ajulo.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajulo claimed Osinbajo has done an outstanding job in the last seven years in office, and that he is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nobody has been able to find fault with Osinbajo, according to Ajulo, and he believes he should be the next President. He also urged the ruling APC to take the vice president into consideration for the position.

According to him, if the APC is serious about winning the presidential election in 2023, Osinbajo is the only candidate who is considered the most marketable.

“We need to distinguish the office of the Vice President and the personality of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. As it is, his running for this election is non-negotiable,” he said.

“I can say that authoritatively and I think those in the presidency are listening. He has that fundamental right of the first refusal to that ticket, particularly being the vice president of the country.

“If he can be Vice President for so long, he should be the next President. I want to believe that the leadership of the party should believe that that is the position.

“Most of the governors in APC and PDP are even supporting the aspiration of the Vice President, this is so clear.”