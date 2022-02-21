2023 Presidency: Nigeria Needs Strong Leader – Olubadan Designate

Olubadan of Ibadan designate, Lekan Balogun, has expressed that Nigeria needs a strong leader that would further strengthen its unity comes 2023.

Balogun made the assertions on Sunday in Ibadan while receiving Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress in his Alarere residence.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, had reportedly visited the traditional ruler to seek his blessings and support of Ibadan people on his presidential ambition.

Balogun, who spoke through his brother, Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South), stated that the situation in the country currently, called for a leader that would further strengthen its unity.

Also Read: Yoruba Ancestors Will Make You President, Alaafin Assures Tinubu

The Olubadan designate said that he had known Tinubu for a long time and his antecedents as the governor who laid the foundation of the present Lagos.

“Yorubas are the leading light of Nigeria, our people contributed a lot to make Nigeria what it is and without the Yorubas, Nigeria cannot be where it is today.

“But, it is very sad to note the ‘to your tent oh Israel’ that has of recent become the sing-song of the people.

“We are looking forward to a Yoruba president that will further strengthen and unite the country comes 2023.

“We need a leader that has national focus and acceptability; the road may be rough, but, by God’s grace, you will triumph,” he said.