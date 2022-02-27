2023: Sani-Bello Makes Case For Young Leaders

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has called for younger people to take up the reins of leadership in the forthcoming general elections, saying that only young leaders can carve a path to posterity.

Bello stated this during the North-central zonal launching of The Nigeria Agenda in Minna.

Bello was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Mohammed Zakari.

Also Read: Youths Can Compete If Rules Are Not Rigged Against Them — Atedo Peterside

He stated that the Nigeria Agenda should set the pace by recruiting young people with energy, vision and intellect, who will be able to chart a course for the nation.

“The concept of The Nigeria Agenda is coming together to speak as one in unity, using our strength for the development of the nation.

“We need to look towards younger people with lots of energy, lots of zeal; young people who will be adventurous in craving a path to posterity”, he said.