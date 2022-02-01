2023: Tambuwal To ‘Begin Consultations’ On Presidential Bid

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that he will begin nationwide consultations to determine whether or not to run for president in 2023.

Tambuwal spoke on Monday in response to appeals from the state branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for president, according to Muhammad Bello, the governor’s senior adviser on media and publicity.

“I have listened to our party leaders, women and youths on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultations with a view of running and contesting for the President of Nigeria under the banner of our great party,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Tambuwal, who is the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, stated that he usually consults stakeholders and receive approval before vying for political office.