2023: Those Who Messed Up The Country Cannot Be The Solution – Olawepo-Hashim

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has counselled that those who messed up our polity and put the country in ruins cannot suddenly start parading themselves as the solution to the rot holding the nation down.

This was contained in a statement released by his media office in Abuja over the weekend.

The former presidential candidate argued that those who pillaged the country, their sidekicks, their bankers, business fronts, partners, media handlers, and enablers cannot be gathering together again grandstanding as pathfinders of a new Nigeria.

He explained that corrupt people and their allies cannot midwife the birth of a new Nigeria and that those who messed up the country and pushed the nation into the hole cannot come and present themselves as the light to get us out of the dark tunnel we find ourselves in.

Only people of proven integrity, unquestionable patriotism, with clarity of vision and courage should be allowed by the good people of Nigeria in the next rounds of elections if the country will not become irreversibly ruined,” he said.

He expressed that it would be an unfathomable tragedy to allow those who have stolen Nigeria blind to plan the future of the country.

He added that a good footstep in winning the battle to reduce corruption if not kill it totally, is to ensure that corrupt people with unexplainable wealth do not get elected at any level.

“Those who have explanations to make to anti-graft agencies and are aspiring for public offices must be put to task about their integrity question,” he noted.