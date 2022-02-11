2023: Unite For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Sanwo-Olu Tells APC Leaders

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has urged APC leaders to unify in order to realize Bola Tinubu’s ambitions.

Sanwo-Olu urged APC leaders and members to work together to ensure that the former governor of Lagos State succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

On Wednesday, he made the appeal while visiting the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area and the Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

“We have a lot to be proud of in Lagos. We have a lot to make bragging right both at the state and also at the national level. We should see that sacrifice of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will certainly not go in vain and that is why I am encouraging everyone that the journey we have started at ensuring that we have Asiwaju (Tinubu) representing us at the center is on the right course,” Sanwo-Olu said.