2023: We Will Make Nigerians Happy, Says Tinubu After Visit To Traditional Rulers In Ogun

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his party would keep working to make Nigerians happy.

He spoke on Saturday evening, after visiting three traditional rulers in Ogun state.

Tinubu visited Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland; Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland; and Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and ruler of Yewaland.

He went to the traditional rulers to inform them of his decision to run for president in 2023, according to him.

Addressing journalists after the visit, he stated that Nigerians need to understand that there would be difficult times, but that his focus will be on ensuring that people are happy.

“My message to all Nigerians is that there will always be difficult times and there will be times for joy,” he said.

“We are navigating Nigeria through a very difficult and windy period. We will survive it. We will be happy. We will hold onto the hope that Nigeria will be united, prosperous and sufficient in benefits for the people. We will make Nigerians happy.”