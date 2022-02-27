27-Year-Old Woman Forges 117 POS Receipts, Steals N17.9 Million In Ogun

Police officers have arraigned a woman, Mutiat Ajoke for forging 117 point of sale (POS) receipts and stealing N17.9 million.

Ms Ajoke, who was charged with two counts of theft and forgery, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday.

The prosecution counsel, E.O. Adaraloye, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence between January 2020 and January 2022, at Payee Ventures, Ota.

Mr Adaraloye said the defendant as an employee of Payee Ventures, also stole N17.9 million belonging to one Vera Odjugo.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 390(6) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006, Adaraloye noted.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Adeyemi later admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate also adjourned the case till February 17 for further hearing.