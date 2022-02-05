5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, makes a u-turn on being unprepared to become a mother

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears as she makes a u-turn on being unprepared to become a mother.

In a video making rounds on social media, a lady could be seen regretting the actions of getting pregnant.

The voice of a man in background could be heard encouraging the lady to keep it together while reminding her of the sacrifices it took for her mother to bring her into the world too.

“Carry your thing, I no won carry again. You think say e easy; I don already change mind. Commot hand for my body, no be you put me for this condition,” she said amidst tears.

