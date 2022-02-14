Abba Kyari Declared Wanted Over Cocaine Trafficking

Abba Kyari (the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police) was designated sought for drug trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s spokesperson, told reporters that some law enforcement agents were helping and abetting drug trafficking in the country.

While briefing the press, the spokesman described how Abba Kyari was captured red-handed in the crime

Kyari, who was also seen wearing a face mask, was seen conversing in Hausa with an NDLEA officer in the footage uploaded. He gave over dollar bills to an anti-drug trafficking agency official at one point in the video.