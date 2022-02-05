Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my presence – Evans

On Friday, suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans denied being a kidnapper despite initially admitting to series of kidnap cases across the country.

Speaking during a hearing at Ikeja Special Offences Court, the suspect accused suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of forcing him into accepting being a kidnapper after killing six people in his presence.

Asked why he was looking unperturbed and jovial in court: a gesture that appeared he was guilty of the charges against him, Evans said: “The police told me to laugh and smile in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.

Worthy of mention, Evans is standing trial alongside ex-soldier Victor Aduba on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

