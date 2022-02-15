Abba Kyari: IGP Denies Shutting Down Intelligence, Special Tactical Squads

IGP, Usman Alkali Baba

Reports that all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squads across the country have been shutdown is false.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba denied Shutting the bases down through the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

“The report is untrue, the IGP didn’t shut IRT and tactical squads in the country,” Adejobi told The PUNCH on Tuesday.

Recall that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had indicted former IRT leader, DCP Abba Kyari, in the trafficking of cocaine, which subsequently led to his arrest by the police following the intervention of the presidency

On Monday, that police deputy spokesman said the IGP had ordered the immediate transfer of Abba Kyari and four others to the NDLEA over alleged drug dealings.

Adejobi added that others officers arrested are ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu.

Also, the NDLEA, in a statement released by its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest of Kyari and four other police officers over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

He further stated that Kyari and others were driven into the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja at about 5 pm on Monday for interrogation and further investigation.

The agency vowed that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that suspects in custody and those that may still be named full weight of the law.