Abba Kyari Remains Suspended, Not Dismissed – Police Service Commission

Abba Kyari

Disgraced police officer, Abba Kyari has not been dismissed from the police.

This is according to latest information from the Police Service Commission.

PSC said Kyari remains suspended not dismissed.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The police commission also suspended cops of the Intelligence Response Team who were indicted with Kyari in alleged drug trafficking and related offences.

The suspended police officers are; Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunday Ubua; and Assistant Superintendent of Police James Bawa. Also, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, was requested to suspend Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu with effect from Monday.

There have been calls for the dismissal of Kyari, who was indicted by the NDLEA over alleged drug links, while on suspension following his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.

But the PSC on Thursday said Kyari remained suspended until the conclusion of investigations.

The statement read in part, “The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406. The Commission has approved the suspension of the officers until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.

“The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.

“The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”