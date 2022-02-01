Actor, Lateef Adedimeji Celebrates First Birthday As Married Man; Flaunts Wedding Band

As he celebrates his 36th birthday, Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has flooded his social media page with adorable pictures of himself.

Lateef gushed about having his first birthday as a married man, while expressing excitement over his birthday.

The amazing actor married the love of his life, Bimpe Oyebade, in December 2021, and the two have continued to display their love for one another in social media posts.

He also seized the opportunity to thank God for the new era.

He captioned the post: “Happy birthday to Abdullateef Adetola Adedimeji 😃Oh Allah , Grant my wishes and Heart desires. My first Bithday as a married man .May Allah be praised”.

