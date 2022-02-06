Actor Lateef Adedimeji Celebrates Mother’s Birthday

Lateef Adedimeji, a Nollywood actor, has prayed for his mother as she celebrates her birthday today, February 6th, 2022.

Lateef Adedimeji swore in a lengthy Instagram post that he would honor his mother every day of his life because she deserved it.

Lateef Adedimeji claims that his mother has always prayed for him and suffered his sorrows so that he might smile.

In his word: “Today is your birthday mummy but I’ll celebrate you every day of my life, not only because it is the will of the holy books but also because you deserve it”

See post below: