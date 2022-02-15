Actor Williams Uchemba Gifts Wife Car After Welcoming First Child

Following the birth of their child, Nollywood star Williams Uchemba lavished millions of Naira on a new car for his wife as a gift.

Williams said the car is a small push gift for all his wife’s anguish over the last nine months of trying to bring their baby into the world on his Instagram page.

The actor reminisced about his wife’s sleepless night, back aches, and how standing had become her preferred sleeping position.

Brunella Oscar, according to him, is a superwoman whose strength is unmatched.

In his words: “A little Push Gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world. From the sleepless nights, to the back pains and how standing up became your favorite sleeping position”.

See post below: