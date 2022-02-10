Actor Yomi Fabiyi, Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi welcomes a baby boy today with his wife. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans and well wishers.

The actor shared the news after advertising his movie academy ”ROCKLAF studio academy” on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “To God be the glory, we just delivered a BOUNCING BABY BOY.

I thank God almighty, doctors, my parents(both sides) and mummy Toyin Afolayan friends, neighbours for every support all through.

“Dear Mum, I hope you are happy wherever you are now. You are a grandmother again”.

See post below: