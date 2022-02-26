Actress Adesua Etomi Speaks On What It Is To Be A Child Of God

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has taken to her social media to open up about what it means to be a child of God.

Being a child of God would test any Christian, according to Banky W’s wife, but they should rest confident that it would only make them better.

READ ALSO: Adesua Etomi Dazzles In White As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Adesua went on to enumerate the advantages and benefits of being put to the test.

For her, being put to the test entails learning patience, love, peace, kindness, caring, goodness, and a slew of other virtues.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: