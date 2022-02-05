Actress Bimbo Ademoye Appreciates Those Who Celebrated Her Birthday

Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how she celebrated her 31st birthday and extended gratitude to everyone who took the time to wish her a happy birthday on social media and elsewhere.
Bimbo Ademoye, a budding actress, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love, saying she felt on top of the world.
Bimbo Ademoye claims she spent the entire day filming in the jungle, but she enjoyed every minute of it.
She wrote: THANK YOU! For all the birthday wishes. Thank you so much guys . I’m still responding to messages , returning calls. Whew, I couldn’t repost all the stories. But I see you all and I’m so grateful for the outpour of love , I felt on top of the world.
