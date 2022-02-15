Actress Bimbo Ademoye Argues With Sola Sobowale On Movie Set

Sola Sobowale, a veteran actress, and Bimbo Ademoye, a film daughter, have jokingly battled about moms not eating when they have children to feed.

Bimbo said that mothers don’t eat when they have children in an Instagram video she shared on Monday.

The 31-year-old said: “So guys I have a question. My mother and I had a back and forth yesterday. Isn’t it true that mothers don’t eat? When you have kids you don’t eat.”

Sola, who was also caught on camera, replied to Bimbo, saying that her effort at blackmail will backfire.

The veteran said in Yoruba: “No o! Who wants to die? God will not spoil my life, I will eat first and be full, don’t you have hand? I did not say I won’t give you, I will eat first before you eat… your charm is not working”

Both actresses are currently shooting a Kunle Afolayan new movie and are always seen joking around together.