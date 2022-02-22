Actress Bimbo Ademoye Showers Praises On Adesua Etomi On Her 34th Birthday

As her senior colleague Adesua Etomi celebrates her birthday today, Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has lavished love on her.

Bimbo commended Adesua with wonderful praises and enumerated her hilarious traits in a lengthy post uploaded on her Instagram page.

Bimbo Ademoye said she doesn’t have the words to describe her love for Adesua Etomi and thanked her for always looking out for those she cares about.

She wrote: “My love! My sister , mother hen , my britico that likes to form streets ( pls leave streets for me abeg ) my sunshine , mama z temi nikan sho sho .

I should go on third mainland bridge and cause traffic for like 5 hours , Abi ki le feel ? You have no idea how much I love you, just seeing your face makes me smile, my sister sussie”.

