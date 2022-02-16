Actress Bimbo Success Reveals How Funke Akindele Saved Her Child’s Life

As she recalls how one of her twin babies was spared from a terrible cough, Nollywood actress Bimbo Success has showered prayers on her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Bimbo Success wrote on her Instagram page that during a phone chat, Funke Akindele told her that her kid was coughing and that she should take the infant to a hospital in Lekki.

According to Bimbo Success, Funke Akindele paid for her and her children’s hospital costs, which totaled over a million Naira.

She wrote: I was talking to Aunty Funke when she heard one of my son coughing, she said bimbo this cough is too much,

I told her I just came back from hospital not quite long but she said I should bring him to hospital at lekki that night around 12:30am ,I told her is too late that we will come tomorrow.

She could not sleep that night she called me more than 6times till day break until we got to the hospital. I told her Aunty please go and sleep that we will be fine ,she didn’t listen to me on getting to hospital they told us they are going to admit him and have to pay a huge amount for deposit fee.

