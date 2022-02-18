Actress Bimbo Success Reveals How Iyabo Ojo Was Disappointed In Her

Bimbo Success, an actress, and mother of twins, revealed that Iyabo Ojo contacted her shortly after she posted about how her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, came through for her and her children.

According to Bimbo Success, Funke Akindele paid for her and her children’s hospital costs, which totalled over a million Naira.

Bimbo Success followed up with an appreciation article for Iyabo Ojo a few days later.

Iyabo Ojo, she claims, contacted her following her post on Funke Akindele and expressed disappointment that she had not been told.

