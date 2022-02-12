Actress Bimpe Akintunde Celebrates Daughter’s 6th Birthday

On the occasion of her daughter’s 6th birthday, Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde, also known as Wasila Coded, took to social media to post gorgeous images of her daughter.

This comes just a month after Bimpe and her daughter narrowly escaped a bandit attack on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

READ MORE: Actress Adebimpe Akintunde, Daughter Escape Attack By Bandits On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The actress expressed her love and gratitude for her daughter in an Instagram post, thanking God for gifting her with such an irreplaceable gift.

I see how much God loves me every time I look at you, and I am eternally grateful to God Almighty for blessing me with such an irreplaceable blessing as you MOBOLUWADURO ASHABY.

See post below: