Actress Eucharia Anunobi Announces Admittance Into ‘University Of Witchcraft’

In regards to individuals snatching people’s husbands, veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has thrown a subtle shade at her colleagues Mercy Aigbe and Rosy Meurer.

Rosy is said to have snatched Olakunle Churchill from Tonto Dikeh and Mercy, who just married movie marketer Kazim Adeoti.

Eucharia announced admittance to the school of witchcraft in an Instagram post, and the training involves snatching people’s husbands, lesbianism, bisexuality, the usage of kayamata, yahoo pro-max, and the leaking of sex recordings, among other things.

She also spoke out against husbands who beat their wives, even if she is the breadwinner, cheat, and neglect to pay their children’s school tuition.

